Zimbabwe: South Africa Deploys Senior Officials to Zim and Moza Borders Ahead of Easter Holiday

South Africa has deployed its senior government officials to supervise and monitor staff at its borders, including the Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE), to ensure a speedy flow of travellers and cargo during the Easter holidays this weekend.

Beitbridge is among the busiest borders, which during peak periods clears around 35 000 travellers daily, compared to the usual 15 000 on any normal day.

Already, Zimbabwe's Department of Immigration has installed automated gates (e-gates) for use by those with biometric electronic passports to speed up the flow of traffic at all three terminals during the Easter period.

Those with e-passports will have to simply scan them at e-gates for automatic clearance for entry or exit, reducing the human interface element that often comes with rent-seeking activities.

Beitbridge Border Post serves as a link to South Africa and Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, DRC, Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.

In a statement on Monday, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) said it was deploying its deputy commissioner, Jane Thupana, to Beitbridge from April 16 to 17 April.

Additionally, the BMA commissioner, Dr Micheal Masiapato, will be deployed to South Africa's busiest border with Mozambique (Lembombo) between April 15 and 18.

"On April 15, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato will be on the ground to monitor the accelerated security control measures at the Lebombo port of entry before the Easter holidays," said the BMA.

"As the third law enforcement service in South Africa, the BMA has also deployed drones and body-worn cameras for additional technological support. Commissioner Masiapato will monitor deployments and traveller movements. Most of the ports not operating for 24 hours have adjusted their service hours for the Easter holidays.

"Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana will be in Beitbridge from April 16 to 17. When most travellers return from Easter holidays, the BMA Commissioner will be at the Beitbridge port of entry from April 20 to 22, 2025."