Somalia: U.S. Military Strikes ISIS in Puntland, Somalia, Killing One Militant

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States military conducted an airstrike on April 11 in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia, targeting the Islamic State in Somalia (ISIS) and killing one militant, according to a statement from US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The airstrike, which took place in the northern part of Puntland, was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the activities of ISIS affiliates operating in the region. AFRICOM confirmed the success of the strike and stated that no civilians were harmed in the operation.

The US has maintained a presence in Somalia for years, providing support to the Somali government's fight against terrorist organizations, including both Al-Shabaab and ISIS. The US military regularly conducts airstrikes and drone missions in the country to target these groups, often in coordination with Somali forces.

In a show of solidarity, US President Joe Biden expressed his support for Somalia's ongoing efforts to combat ISIS and other extremist groups. On Sunday, the president praised the Somali government's commitment to defeating terrorism, reaffirming the US's partnership with Somalia.

Somali forces have been steadily increasing their operations against ISIS in recent months, especially in the Puntland region, where the group has been increasingly active. Puntland has served as a base of operations for ISIS in Somalia, with the group using the region to train fighters and carry out attacks against both Somali security forces and civilians.

The US military's ongoing efforts are part of a broader international strategy to curb the influence of ISIS in the region. While ISIS has lost significant territory in the Middle East, the group has found a new base of operations in parts of Africa, including Somalia, where it seeks to exploit local conflicts and instability.

Puntland, which declared itself an autonomous state in 1998, has faced its own challenges in managing security within its borders. While it has had some success in resisting Al-Shabaab's influence, ISIS has managed to carve out a presence, despite efforts by the Somali government and international partners to suppress the group.

The US military's commitment to the region, combined with the ongoing efforts of Somali forces, aims to weaken