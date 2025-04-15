Somalia, Serbia Dicuss Bilateral Cooperation

Somali Ambassador to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, along with his deputy Ismail Aden, has paid a visit to Nikola Stojanović, State Secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Somalia and Serbia.

Discussions included preparations for expanded cooperation in trade, political knowledge exchange, and training programs.

Both officials agreed on the importance of military training and scholarship opportunities for Somalis in Serbia.

State Secretary Stojanović thanked Somalia for its steady support of Serbia's sovereignty and international stance.

He also noted the importance of deepening collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.

Somalia and Serbia have strengthened their ties since Ambassador Ahmed assumed his post in Belgrade.

Serbia has also provided training for Special Forces assigned to protect Somalia's presidential compound.