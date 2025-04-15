South Africa: NPA's Failure to Convict Timothy Omotoso Is the Latest in a String of Debacles

14 April 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Professor Balthazar

It is absolutely essential by the time Shamila Batohi retires in January 2026 that a replacement be appointed who is capable of resurrecting the reputation of the NPA to be a core guardrail of constitutional democracy in SA.

The latest debacle concerning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) concerns the failure to secure a conviction of Timothy Omotoso. As Cosatu stated in a statement of 2 April 2025, "the acquittal of the accused on all 32 charges is a devastating blow to survivors of sexual violence and exploitation, and perpetuates the culture of impunity and emboldens perpetrators to believe they will never be made to account for their crimes".

On 3 April 2025, under severe public pressure, the NPA issued a statement to the effect that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the NPA, Advocate Shamila Batohi, had requested a report from the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions on the judgment delivered by Judge Irma Schoeman.

The statement noted that the NDPP "will carefully study the judgment as it was made available to the parties ... it will consider it in order to determine whether the criticism of the prosecution team is warranted". Understandably, the statement noted that "this recent judgment represents a travesty of justice that we cannot accept".

Were this the only case in which the NPA had been caught legally "offside",...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

