Namibians Must Benefit From Their Resources - Ngurare

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare says it is wrong that Namibians are not benefiting from the resources of the country.

He says those voted into positions by the public must ensure the electorates enjoy beneficiation throughout the country.

Ngurare was addressing staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday.

"When the development budget comes, suddenly they are not benefiting. It cannot be correct. All Namibians must benefit from the resources of the country," he stated.

Ngurare said as prime minister, he would appreciate theories that can be turned into practicality. He further said he will not entertain any negativity.

Ngurare argued that public servants must ensure that if there are laws impeding service delivery, they must be amended or go around them in the ambit of the law to find solutions.

He added that public servants must not hide behind laws as an excuse as to why service delivery is not being rendered. They must become problem solvers and solution creators.

"Brief me on how we are going to solve the problem when you come to my office. Don't tell me we can't do this or that," Ngurare said.

He added that laws were not created to benefit a group of people but all Namibians.

"We must ensure that people in Khomasdal, Samora Machel,Tobias Hainyeko, Katutura Rural, Windhoek Rural and others must benefit. They were the ones who voted so they cannot eat last, we must ensure they eat first," he said.

He urged staff members to lead by example by being professionals and serving with dignity, and high standards.

"We should "lead by example" and set

the tone for others to follow. If we get it wrong, others will lose confidence and trust in the system, and our public service will be ineffective and defunct," Ngurare said.

He noted that Namibians are in need of services rendered by the government every day, stressing that these services should be delivered to them in the manner that will serve their needs best.

If the service should reach them through digital platforms or through in-person engagements, Ngurare said, then they must know exactly what they need and how they will address those needs.

The demand for services from public office bearers, he said, will continue to increase given the fact that Namibia's population continues to grow.

He said it remains their responsibility to make sure that all needed services reach Namibians.

He further added that there is a need for automation of key services in order to enhance accessibility.

Supervisors are further encouraged to make sure that all staff members under their care have their performance agreements in place.

He wants their performance to be reviewed monthly, and quarterly to determine the level of their performance and identify any training and development needs.

The aspects of the performance management system include reviews of progress reports, providing continuous feedback, and addressing identified shortcomings. This is to provide the necessary support to enable staff to perform optimally, and hold them accountable where necessary, Ngurare said.