South Africa: Govt to Build Six New Academic Hospitals - South African News Briefs - April 15, 2025

Govt to Build Six New Academic Hospitals

Minister of Health Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi announced that six new academic hospitals would be built across the country to address ongoing challenges in the healthcare sector, reports SABC News. Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 health event, he said that despite the withdrawal of U.S. funding, the government would continue providing essential medication, including ARVs, to those in need. He said that while the country currently had ten academic hospitals, three of the new facilities would replace long-standing temporary structures, and the other three would be entirely new builds in areas where such hospitals had never existed.

Sewage Spills Blamed for Worsening Sinkhole Crisis in Khutsong

The community of Khutsong sought legal representation to take the government to court over the slow repair of sinkholes in the area, reports EWN. Environmental activist Jeremiah Ramokgoatedi planned to challenge the municipality legally after repeated requests for help were ignored. This followed the development of another sinkhole in the Rest In Peace section, which threatened to shut down the Khutsong West clinic. In a letter to the president's office, Ramokgoatedi demanded that Khutsong be addressed by the National Disaster Centre, blaming poor maintenance and sewage spills for worsening the unstable dolomite terrain. He said that he suspects the lack of response to his letter was because the office of the president might not have given the president the letter.

Wynberg Court Shooting Security Tight for Alleged Mastermind's Appearance

Security at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court was heightened as Shireen Mathews, the woman accused of orchestrating a fatal shooting inside the building, made her first court appearance, reports EWN. A long queue formed outside the court before proceedings began, with security guards thoroughly searching the public and requiring them to remove all metal objects before entering. Mathews appeared briefly in a packed courtroom under heavy police guard. Police confirmed that another suspect had been arrested that day and said four more arrests were expected. Acting police commissioner, General Bongani Maqashalala, said that the Crime Intelligence unit was doing a threat assessment of the building.

Limpopo Shop Owner Arrested for Showing Porn to Children

Police in Nebo, under the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo, arrested a 24-year-old foreign national in connection with a sexual assault incident in Phokoane village, reports IOL. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that four boys aged between nine and 13 visited the suspect's spaza shop to buy snacks when he attempted to sexually assault them and offered them food. When the boys refused, the suspect showed them a pornographic video on his phone. One of the victims rushed home and alerted his family, who reported the incident to the police. Officers swiftly arrested the suspect at his shop and confiscated his phone as part of the investigation. The suspect faced charges of sexual assault.

