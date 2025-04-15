Kenya: Prosecution to Give Details in Live Queen Ant Trafficking Case

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The prosecution is expected to present the facts of a case involving two Belgians, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan who pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trade in live queen ants.

Yesterday, the prosecution informed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts that the two Belgians were arrested on April 5 in Naivasha after being found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants.

The insects were stored in 2,244 tubes and had an estimated street value of 1 million shillings.

The Belgians were charged with dealing in wildlife species without a permit, in violation of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

In a separate but related case, the Vietnamese national and a Kenyan identified as Dennis Ng'ang'a were charged with the illegal possession and trade of around 400 live queen ants, valued at 200,000 shillings.

The offense is reported to have occurred between April 5 and 6 in Nairobi's Central Business District and in Syokimau.

