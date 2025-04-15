South Africa's Ncazelo Mlilo Wins Global Honours At The Women Changing The World Awards

Mental health advocate Ncazelo Mlilo has been internationally recognised at the prestigious Women Changing the World Awards, often described as the most prestigious for trailblazing women making extraordinary impact.

Ncazelo received two prestigious global awards, including the People's Choice Award for Social Enterprises and Non-Profits and the Women in Mental Health and Counselling Services Award, and was also honoured as a renowned runner-up for the Golden Heart Award, presented by The Duchess of York.

These accolades celebrate Ncazelo's groundbreaking work in the field of mental health, especially her commitment to developing Afrocentric, narrative-based therapeutic models that honour culture and community. Her methodologies have reached thousands across the globe, empowering communities in healing and resilience.



"I consistently observe my surroundings—culture, community, and environment—to develop effective intervention models. It's vital that psychosocial mental health interventions incorporate people's cultural knowledge, as individuals rely on their background to interpret their lives and seek healing," says Ncazelo Mlilo.

Based in Johannesburg, Ncazelo Mlilo is a globally respected Narrative Therapist and Psychosocial Specialist with over 25 years of experience. She has worked extensively with children, youth, women, and families impacted by HIV/AIDS, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), poverty, and trauma.



Ncazelo is the co-developer of the Tree of Life (ToL) Methodology, currently applied in over 60 countries, including the USA, Australia, Brazil, India, Germany, and Canada. She is also the creator of COURRAGE and O.U.T.R.R.A.G.E.D., both used in GBV prevention and healing. Through her organisation Phola, she trains over 1,000 mental health practitioners annually, reaching more than 100,000 individuals worldwide.



Global mental health leaders such as the Dulwich Centre Foundation (Australia) and the NHS Foundation Trust (UK) endorse her work. Ncazelo is also a frequent keynote speaker at prestigious international gatherings, including the Trust's Collective Narrative Practices Conference (2024) and the Narrative Therapy Centre Conference (2023).



The Women Changing the World Awards were presented during the Women Changing the World Summit held in London, UK, from April 2–3, 2025.



For more details, visit www.phola.org or Women Changing the World Awards.