Sudan: Two Years On - Sudan's Conflict Continues to Devastate Women and Girls Amidst Severe Underfunding

Two years since the eruption of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, the nation faces an unprecedented humanitarian and protection crisis, with women and girls bearing the brunt of its impacts. The situation in Sudan is a historic catastrophe. As highlighted in a new report by the NGO Forums in Sudan, Chad and South Sudan, more than 30 million Sudanese – 3 in every 5 – desperately need aid. This is unlike any humanitarian crisis we've witnessed. The unrelenting violence has led to the world's largest displacement crisis, forcing 12.6 million people in Sudan to flee their homes, more than 8.5 million of whom are internally displaced.

“The population across Sudan – especially women and girls – continues to endure unimaginable suffering,” said Abdirahman Ali, CARE Sudan Country Director. “With the health system in collapse, pregnant women, new mothers, and the sick have little to no access to medical care. Violence against women and girls is rising unchecked, and survivors are often left without support. Food insecurity is pushing millions to the brink of starvation. Now, dwindling funding and aid cuts threaten to erase the few lifelines that remain. Yet, the determination of local responders—especially women-led organizations—remains unshaken. The world must not look away as the lives of Sudanese women and girls hang in the balance.”

The conflict has exacerbated all forms of violence against women and girls across Sudan. Demand for services for this population who had suffered sexual violence increased by 288%. Women and girls face the constant threat of systemic conflict-related sexual violence. Crimes against humanity have been inflicted on civilian populations. The risk of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment is also on the rise. The true scale of this scourge is likely far greater than reported, as fear of stigma, retribution, and a lack of adequate support silences many survivors. It is critical that local women-led initiatives, which provide safe spaces and essential care for these survivors, receive urgent and sustained funding to continue their life-saving work within communities. At the same time, perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence must be held accountable.

With famine confirmed in North Darfur and threatening 17 more areas, Sudan faces a massive food emergency. By May 2025, 24.6 million people in Sudan—over half the population—will not have enough to eat and will require immediate assistance. Specifically, 15.9 million will have trouble accessing sufficient food, 8.1 million will face a dire food situation, and 638,000 will be at risk of famine. Nearly 5 million children and pregnant women are acutely malnourished. Female-headed households are disproportionately affected, with 64% experiencing food insecurity compared to 48% of male-headed households in ten states. Women and girls often eat least and last, further compromising their health and well-being. This is a man-made catastrophe driven by relentless conflict and displacement. Responding to famine requires fully funding humanitarian response efforts.

Sudan’s healthcare system has been decimated. Bombed and looted health facilities, lack of adequate medical staff, and severe supply shortages have left millions without basic care. The suspension of aid programs has only deepened the crisis, fueling the spread of disease and leaving mothers and children without critical support. Civil society organizations are again warning of the imminent risk of atrocity crimes being committed in El Fasher, North Darfur.

Local women-led organizations have been at the forefront of the humanitarian response in Sudan, providing essential services despite limited resources, while working in areas international organizations cannot reach. Immediate and quality funding for women-led organizations is essential, as they have not only played the role of responders but are also pivotal for peacebuilding and social cohesion.

Nadia Altom, Executive Director of the local women-led Almanar Voluntary Organization, delivering life-saving health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and food aid with CARE Sudan in Khartoum, East Darfur, Gadarif, and White Nile, stated, “The fighting has triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, straining already limited resources. We urge the international community to address this with urgent lifesaving funding and protect civilians, particularly women and girls, and uphold their dignity.”

Nagat Hommeda, Executive Director of Rayra for Awareness and Development Organization, another of CARE Sudan’s local women-led partners, said: “Through community kitchens managed by displaced people, we have been providing food and water. This ensured dignified access to food and protection from exploitation. However, recent funding cuts threaten these vital kitchens, depriving hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families of their primary food source.”

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sudan Humanitarian Response remains critically underfunded with only 10% of the required funds secured so far. This is leaving millions without adequate protection, shelter, food, water, or medical care and has made it nearly impossible for those in dire need to receive desperately need services.

The world cannot stand by as conflict continues to devastate Sudan. To prevent further destruction, an immediate and sustained ceasefire must be secured. We call upon conflict parties to go back to the negotiating table and uphold their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, including facilitating immediate unimpeded, and safe access for humanitarian workers to those in greatest need and the protection of civilians, as obligated under international humanitarian law. Sudanese civil society, in all its diversity, including women-led, women-rights organizations and youth organizations must be included in response efforts. Ignoring their contributions means condemning Sudanese women and girls to further suffering and unimaginable trauma.