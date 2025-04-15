Somalia: UNOPS Executive Director Concludes Somalia Visit

Statement attributable to Jorge Moreira da Silva, UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director. He made the statement after visiting Somalia, as part of a visit that will also take him to Ethiopia and Sudan.

"I have just left Somalia, where I have had an opportunity to speak to national authorities and our partners about needs, and witness the impact of our support in the country.

UNOPS is committed to promoting peace and sustainable development in Somalia through our practical solutions across infrastructure, procurement and project management.

We stand with the people of Somalia in their efforts towards peace and stability. And I highlighted our commitment to support, in my meeting with Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

For thirty years, we have been supporting the people of Somalia, working with the government and other partners to help strengthen the capacity of Somali institutions, and to deliver projects in critical sectors, including health, transport, governance and peace and security.

From constructing climate-resilient infrastructure and strengthening of the security sector, to implementing disaster preparedness planning and crisis recovery projects, we have worked with partners to support Somalia's path towards reconstruction and state-building.

These efforts are crucial –in a context of immense challenges and opportunities ahead. The devastating impacts of climate change, protracted conflict, displacement and widespread food insecurity have left millions of Somalis in urgent need of assistance. About one third of Somalia's population –nearly 6 million people– need humanitarian assistance.

During my visit, I had an opportunity to see some of the impact of our work.

For example, we supported the construction of the first fully functioning national blood bank, working with the government and together with our sister UN agencies. This is a major milestone in the country's efforts to provide safe and reliable blood products to those in need, and UNOPS is proud to have implemented the project, from design and construction to procurement of biomedical equipment.

Our support to strengthening the health system in Somalia goes beyond this. We are also working with Somalia's Ministry of Health to increase access to healthcare, by constructing and rehabilitating six regional hospitals and a central cold chain facility.

And I saw the efforts of my colleagues to build the operational capacities of the Somali National Army by providing non-lethal support. Funded by the European Peace Facility, this work is key to advancing peace and security and the rule of law in Somalia.

As we look to the future, we want to build on our support so far, to offer practical solutions that respond to needs and help build a better, more resilient future for the people of Somalia.