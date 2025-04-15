Sudan: At Least 23 Children And 9 Aid Workers Reportedly Killed In Al Fasher, Abu Shouk And Zamzam Camps In North Darfur, Sudan

press release

"Dozens of civilians, including at least 23 children, and several aid workers have reportedly been killed in North Darfur over the past few days.

"Horrific violence has seen 16 children reportedly killed in Al Fasher, a further six children and nine aid workers killed in an attack on Zamzam camp for internally displaced people, and one child killed in Abu Shouk camp. Over the past three months, more than 140 children have been killed or maimed in Al Fasher alone, underscoring the relentless toll of the ongoing war on children in Sudan.

"These unconscionable acts of violence against civilians, children and aid workers must end immediately. Children must be protected from this senseless violence, and humanitarian workers must never be targets.

"I urge all parties to respect and protect civilians, including children and humanitarian workers, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law. All hostilities in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps must cease immediately to protect civilians and allow the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Access to the Zamzam camp remains blocked. Armed groups have been targeting rural villages, and insecurity has made the delivery of aid and commercial goods nearly impossible.

"An estimated one million people in Al Fasher town and Zamzam camp - half of them children - are at high risk if additional supplies do not reach these areas urgently where famine is already stalking children. The limited humanitarian response that has been able to continue within the camp is under threat with the continuously escalating violence. Sustained, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access is the only way lifesaving aid can reach families, including children, trapped in areas in and around the fighting.

"These grave violations are a stark reminder of the atrocities committed against civilians and children in Darfur two decades ago. We must act now to prevent history from repeating itself. Inaction risks further suffering and loss.

"The parties to the conflict bear not only a legal obligation but a moral duty to protect children and immediately facilitate the delivery of much needed lifesaving aid to reach them."

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell