Tunisia: President Kais Saied Expresses Profound Grief Over Tragic Incident in Mezzouna, Urges Accountability

Tunis, April 15 — President Kais Saied expressed profound grief over the tragic incident in Mezzouna, Sidi Bouzid Governorate, where several students lost their lives due to the collapse of a wall that had been deteriorating for a long time.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace.

The Head of State issued directives to hold responsible all parties who failed in their duties. He further urged proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents and called for expediting necessary maintenance work in all educational institutions requiring immediate attention based on their current conditions, according to a Presidency statement.

He noted that the wall, which fatefully collapsed, had not been affected by the 4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded on the Richter scale on February 17 of this year.

"This wall like other walls was not requiring expert assessments or committees, it simply needed complete reconstruction."

He stressed that the issue is not solely about legislation but also about holding accountable those entrusted with its implementation. "A legislative revolution will not yield results unless accompanied by a revolution in mindset," the Head of State was quoted as saying in the same statement.

The meeting also discussed the management of several public facilities.

The President of the Republic emphasised that the legislative revolution, as part of the national liberation struggle, can only achieve its objectives through officials who embody the spirit of struggle, sacrifice, and dedication.