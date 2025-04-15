Rwanda: Wanted Genocidaire Sagahutu On Spot for Spreading Hate Ideology in Belgium

15 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Joseph Sagahutu, a Catholic priest suspected of participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Muganza Catholic Parish in Nyaruguru District is still roaming freely in Belgium, Jean Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), said on Monday, April 14.

Bizimana shed light on Sagahutu's role in the Genocide while speaking at the commemoration of Tutsi who were massacred at Kibeho Catholic Parish, Muganza Parish, and other sanctuaries. More than 30,000 victims are laid to rest in the Kibeho Genocide Memorial.

Many were brutally killed, while others were burned alive.

Sagahutu and the local mayor Juvenal Muhitira are said to have supervised the Tutsi massacres at Muganza Catholic Parish, now Nyaruguru district.

Father Sagahutu is among certain members of Catholic clergy who facilitated the killings and remain at large.

By the morning of April 11, 1994, at least 8,600 Tutsi refugees were at Muganza Parish seeking refuge. The number rose to 11,000 by evening.

However, on the same day, Muganza Parish came under its first attack, as Tutsi tried to defend themselves.

"Father Joseph Sagahutu currently lives in Belgium spreading genocide ideology," said Minister Bizimana.

"The priests who participated in the Genocide continue to roam freely, administering the Holy Communion with the same hands stained by innocent blood," Bizimana said.

From April 7, 1994, Tutsi from the former Kivu Commune (now part of Nyaruguru District) began fleeing to Muganza Parish to escape escalating killings.

Several homes were set ablaze under the command of Mayor Muhitira and Father Joseph Sagahutu.

Sub-prefect Biniga also arrived early during the genocide and held a night meeting with Muhitira and Sagahutu, where plans to hunt and kill the Tutsi were agreed upon.

The minister named other priests involved in Tutsi killings, such as Aime Mategeko, who organised killings at Hanika Parish; Emmanuel Uwayezu, who killed Tutsi children at Kibeho Parish, Thaddée Rusingizandekwe, who joined Interahamwe attacks in Nyakibanda and Karama and Anaclet Sebahinde.

He noted that given Kibeho Parish's long-standing history with the largest number of convents since its founding in 1934, many Tutsi should have been protected.

"By 1994, Kibeho Parish was 60 years old, founded on the values of love, peace, and coexistence. However, some of the clergymen participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

