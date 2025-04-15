Kenya: Gachagua Demands Security Boost, Claims His Life and Family in Danger

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that his life and those of his family members are in danger, citing several incidents he believes were foiled assassination attempts.

In a letter addressed to President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua alleged that there have been attempts to attack his homes in Nairobi, Nyeri, and other locations by individuals allegedly known to the IG.

The former Deputy President further claims that National Intelligence Service operatives have been trailing and stalking him and his immediate family members using unmarked vehicles or cars with clandestine number plates.

Gachagua has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved, as well as the deployment of security personnel at all public events he is scheduled to attend.

He has also called on IG Kanja to enhance security at his residences and to put an end to what he describes as unwarranted surveillance by NIS officers.

