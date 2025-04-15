Kenya: Kiambu Governor Wamatangi Arrested in EACC Graft Probe

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — EACC detectives have arrested Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi over alleged corruption following early morning raids at his residence and county offices.

Nine senior county officials were also arrested in the crackdown linked to suspected embezzlement of public funds and conflict of interest in procurement deals.

EACC Detectives said they seized documents and electronic devices crucial to the probe.

The operation follows months of pressure from Kiambu leaders for investigations into the governor, who succeeded Ferdinand Waititu--now in prison for a Ksh588M graft case.

In February, Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa urged the EACC to probe the county's shift from an automated to a manual payment system, alleging it enabled ghost workers and the theft of Ksh390 million.

