Sudan: Marking Two Years of Sudan War - a Call for Peace, Protection and Humanity - Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami

15 April 2025
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

Today marks two years since conflict erupted in Sudan -- a tragedy that continues to unfold before our eyes, leaving a trail of devastation and despair.

In these two years, the lives of millions have been shattered. Families have been torn apart. Livelihoods have been lost. And for many, the future remains uncertain. Over 30 million people need humanitarian assistance. This is not just a crisis of numbers -- it is a crisis of humanity.

As we mark this grim milestone, we honour the remarkable courage of the Sudanese people. In the face of unimaginable suffering, they continue to care for one another, rebuild where they can, and strive every day to survive. Communities, even those displaced multiple times, share what little they have. Their resilience inspires us all.

But resilience alone cannot sustain them. Courage cannot fill empty stomachs or substitute for medical care. The people of Sudan need urgent support and solidarity. They need protection, access to essential services, and above all, peace.

This conflict has unleashed one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world today. Hunger is deepening. Health systems are in collapse. Water is scarce. Education has come to a halt for millions of children. Sexual and gender-based violence has soared. The psychological toll is immense.

Yet humanitarian partners -- international, national and local -- continue to serve on the front lines. Their dedication, often in the face of extraordinary danger, is saving lives every day. But their ability to reach communities is increasingly hampered by insecurity, access restrictions and limited funding.

To all those engaged in the conflict: civilians are not a target. Humanitarian workers are not a threat. Aid is not a bargaining chip. International humanitarian law must be respected in full -- access must be granted and lives must be protected. Above all, the violence must end. Only dialogue, inclusion, and a commitment to peace can lead Sudan towards recovery.

And to all those who have supported the people of Sudan -- governments, donors, partners, neighbours -- we thank you. But we ask you not to stop now. The needs are growing, and so too must our response.

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.