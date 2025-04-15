Today marks two years since conflict erupted in Sudan -- a tragedy that continues to unfold before our eyes, leaving a trail of devastation and despair.

In these two years, the lives of millions have been shattered. Families have been torn apart. Livelihoods have been lost. And for many, the future remains uncertain. Over 30 million people need humanitarian assistance. This is not just a crisis of numbers -- it is a crisis of humanity.

As we mark this grim milestone, we honour the remarkable courage of the Sudanese people. In the face of unimaginable suffering, they continue to care for one another, rebuild where they can, and strive every day to survive. Communities, even those displaced multiple times, share what little they have. Their resilience inspires us all.

But resilience alone cannot sustain them. Courage cannot fill empty stomachs or substitute for medical care. The people of Sudan need urgent support and solidarity. They need protection, access to essential services, and above all, peace.

This conflict has unleashed one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world today. Hunger is deepening. Health systems are in collapse. Water is scarce. Education has come to a halt for millions of children. Sexual and gender-based violence has soared. The psychological toll is immense.

Yet humanitarian partners -- international, national and local -- continue to serve on the front lines. Their dedication, often in the face of extraordinary danger, is saving lives every day. But their ability to reach communities is increasingly hampered by insecurity, access restrictions and limited funding.

To all those engaged in the conflict: civilians are not a target. Humanitarian workers are not a threat. Aid is not a bargaining chip. International humanitarian law must be respected in full -- access must be granted and lives must be protected. Above all, the violence must end. Only dialogue, inclusion, and a commitment to peace can lead Sudan towards recovery.

And to all those who have supported the people of Sudan -- governments, donors, partners, neighbours -- we thank you. But we ask you not to stop now. The needs are growing, and so too must our response.