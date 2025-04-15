Nigeria: Court Remands Four for Alleged Oil Bunkering

The prosecutor told the court that they were arraigned for conspiracy, illegal crude bunkering, stealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and tempering with oil pipelines.

A Benin High Court on Monday remanded four people in police custody over alleged illegal oil bunkering in Edo State.

The judge, Williams Azeigbemhin, said the matter should be referred to a Federal High Court in the state.

Mr Azeigbemhin said a Federal High Court was an appropriate court for the matter.

The defendants, whose pleas were not taken, are Ayemoba John, Orji Kalu, Isaac Ikpedide and Haruna Safi.

The Prosecutor, Polycarp Odion, told the court that they were arraigned for conspiracy, illegal crude bunkering, stealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and tempering with oil pipelines.

He said the defendants and others at large allegedly tampered with an oil pipeline on 22 March 2025 at Epeko Community Forest, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully carried out illegal crude oil bunkering activities from NNPC Pipeline

He said the offence contravened Sections 412 (1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State, 2022.

He also said the offence contravened Section 7 (a) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution on the matter.

The Judge granted the prosecutor's plea.

