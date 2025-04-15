Algeria: Merad Meets President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences

14 April 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, met Monday in Algiers the president of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Albanyan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Scientific Forum on the Fight against Migrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking, in the presence of the director general of National Police Ali Badaoui.

The two sides tackled cooperation between Algeria and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the ways to promote it, especially by "boosting scientific and academic activities in relation with the security and police field and the fight against the different types of crime, mainly transborder crime."

Merad also met the regional director of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, Othman Belbeisi, and the chief of the IOM mission in Algeria, Veerassamy Lalini.

During the meeting, the two IOM officials commended "Algeria's effective efforts in the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking" and its approach "in the fight against those types of crime."

They also praised "the different mechanisms employed for this purpose, especially at the legal level, such as the law 23-04 on the prevention and fight against human trafficking."

