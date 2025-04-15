Kenya: National Assembly to Okay Appointment of Five Principal Secretary Nominees

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Assembly is on Tuesday expected to approve the nomination of five individuals selected by President William Ruto to fill various Principal Secretary vacancies in his government.

According to business appearing on the Tuesday Afternoon Order Paper, MPs are expected to vote on the report submitted by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which has recommended the appointment of Cyrell Odede as Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Investments and Asset Management.

The committee has also approved Boniface Makokha to serve in the State Department for Economic Planning.

MPs will also consider the report by the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, which has recommended the appointment of Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim as Principal Secretary in the State Department for National Government Coordination.

Carren Achieng and Fikirini Jacobs are also set to take up positions in the State Department for Children Welfare Services and the State Department for Youth Affairs, after being approved by the Departmental Committee on Social Protection.

President William Ruto nominated 14 persons to serve as Principal Secretaries in various ministries.

State House said the changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well as to address challenges affecting Kenya's social fabric.

"Collectively, the changes seek to further accelerate the implementation of the administration's seminal socio-economic blueprint, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda," read the statement issued on March 20.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.