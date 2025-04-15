Ugandan Asked to Lead Commonwealth Federation

15 April 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

London, UK — Uganda Olympic Committee President Dr. Donald Rukare has been picked as interim head of the Commonwealth Sport. Commonwealth Sport is the brand name of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Rukare was named following a announced resignation of President Chris Jenkins.

"I am ready to step into this role and thank the Board for their confidence in me. We have come through a particularly challenging period in our Games history, and we are now building momentum towards an outstanding Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026," said Dr. Rukare upon his appointment.

Jenkins, who resigned, will be remembered for his longstanding service and contribution to the Commonwealth Sport movement.

"I am particularly proud of the opportunities I have been given to advance Sport for Development - and especially Para inclusion through our GAPS programme - and want to thank all my Commonwealth Games Association colleagues and friends for their support," said Jenkins.

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir explained that with a mid-term resignation the Constitution allows for an Interim President to be appointed by the Executive Board, and a new President will be elected by the membership at the next General Assembly in November 2025.

"The Board appointed Dr. Donald Rukare as Interim President until the General Assembly," said Sadleir. "We look forward to working with Donald in this role as we continue driving the organisation's event operations and wider movement forward."

Sadleir added: "We look forward to welcoming a new President in November to lead us through our upcoming period of growth and continued transformation."

