Nigeria: 2025 Masa Isonyin Half Marathon Gains Momentum, Secures AFN Certification

Over 2,500 runners from across Nigeria and abroad are expected to compete in what promises to be a vibrant and high-energy gathering

Preparations are in top gear for the 2025 MASA Isonyin Half Marathon (MIHM) edition.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has officially recognised and certified the route for the 23 August race.

In a significant cultural boost also, the Saderiren of Isonyin, HRH Àlaiyeluwa Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Cossy Salami, has given his royal blessing to the event.

"The MASA Isonyin Half Marathon is a welcome initiative that uplifts our youth and community. I give it my full royal blessing and urge all to support this noble cause," the Oba said.

The race, a brainchild of Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), joins the long list of road races springing up across the country.

After years of dormancy, Nigeria's road racing culture has experienced a resurgence, with each state now hosting various categories of races.

Major events like the Lagos Marathon have garnered global recognition, setting a precedent for other marathons, such as the MIHM, to achieve similar success in the future.

With the theme "Running for Exposure," the 2025 edition aims to unearth athletic talent, promote a culture of healthy living, and shine a spotlight on the rich traditions and hospitality of Isonyin, Ijebu North East Local Government, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Registration is set to open at the end of April 2025, both online and at designated physical locations in Isonyin, Abeokuta and Ijebu Ode.

Increased prizes

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers as part of the incentives.

The winner in each category will receive ₦1.5 million; the runner-up will earn ₦1 million; the third-place finisher will take home ₦750,000.

In addition to the financial rewards, all participants who complete the race will be issued official certificates of participation, making the experience both memorable and rewarding.

According to Adesola Salami, project director of the MIHM, preparations are being made to ensure a professionally managed event with reliable race timing, hydration support, and an atmosphere of celebration.

"This marathon is not just a race - it's a movement," she said. "We are building a platform that brings people together, celebrates athletic excellence, and uplifts our community. We invite sponsors and partners to join this impactful journey."

Corporate sponsors, organisations, and well-meaning individuals are encouraged to support the event, with attractive branding opportunities available across various platforms.

Past edition

Looking back at the successful inaugural edition in 2022, Adamu Muazu (Shagari) of Plateau State claimed the men's title, beating Kenya's John Muiruri and homegrown runner Tosin Adedeji.

Hawawu Haruna emerged as the champion in the women's category, followed by Charity Agofure and Fadekemi Olude.

As the countdown to August 23 continues, the 2025 MASA Isonyin Half Marathon promises to deliver not just a race but a powerful celebration of resilience, community, and opportunity