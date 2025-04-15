Liberia: Man, 26, Dies Mysteriously in Nimba, Mother Fears for Siblings' Lives

A twenty-six-year-old man has reportedly died under mysterious circumstances while visiting the rural Town of Zekepa along the St. John River in Nimba County.

The body of Prince Baigo Quite was discovered in the St. John River, the third-largest river in Liberia, on the same day he died. His body had bruises and cuts.

Prince, who lived in Monrovia, died on March 27, 2025, this year while visiting his hometown, where he had gone to visit family members from.

He reportedly walked to the riverbank to enjoy the natural beauty of the river when he was later discovered dead. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, although villagers attribute the situation to drowning since he was found in the St. John River.

This mysterious death occurred amid a contentious senatorial by-election that is taking place in Nimba-which has led some to believe that his death is connected to heartmen activities.

Since the mysterious death of Quite on March 27, his siblings have been living in fear, as they consider this incident a targeted attack not only on Prince but on their entire family.

Patricia Biago Quite, Askia Biago Quite, Benus Freeman Quite, and Aretha Zazaboi Quite shared that since the incident, they have been unable to find peace of mind for fear that one of them could be the next target.

"We are afraid. Since our brother died, we are worried about who will be the next victim. My siblings and I do not feel safe here," said Patricia Biago Quite.

Reports of unexplained deaths without any legal repercussions have persisted in Liberia since the end of the civil war.

Prince's mother, who lives in Australia, has started a campaign to protect her children, whether they are in Liberia or overseas, in light of the circumstances surrounding Prince's death and the anxiety among his siblings.

Madam Venus K.G. Quite stated that she is extremely worried about the future of her children and other immediate family members and that she understands that her children would not feel comfortable in Liberia without her.

Another unidentified victim was discovered dead, wrapped in plastic, and tied to a motorcycle in the LPMC Community of Ganta, Nimba County, on April 8, 2025, according to reports.

Liberians residing overseas are concerned about this kind of death. To ascertain the facts behind this most recent unexplained death, the police have begun an investigation.

The two mysterious deaths coincide with Nimba's bye-election on April 22, 2025, to replace the late warlord and senator Prince Yormie Johnson, who suddenly died in November 2024.