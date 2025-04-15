Liberia: Kesseh Foundation Wants Duty-Free On Its Equipment

When Kesseh Foundation, an organization aiming to mechanize, was established a few years ago in Liberia, many farmers of the organization in Bosien district, Electoral District Number One in Bong County, were very happy. However, the story is somewhat changing.

When the Duty-Free Policy for agriculture was introduced in 2024, the CEO of Kesseh Foundation, Mr. Kesseh Yeleboe who currently resides in the U.S decided to ship a frontend loader to increase the productivity of farmers within his hometown.

But upon the arrival of the equipment at the Port, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) allegedly imported taxes on the grounds that such equipment is not covered under the duty-free policy issued by the President.

"I'm very much frustrated about such a decision by the LRA to raise taxes on the equipment as we did apply for the duty free. A frontend loader tractor can be used for agricultural purposes. We are appealing to the Ministry of Agriculture to step in to get duty free on the equipment," Yeleboe said.

A front-end loader on a tractor is an indispensable machine in agriculture and construction. It allows one to perform a variety of tasks, such as lifting and moving materials, earthwork, garbage removal and many others.

The farmers of the district want to use the equipment to destump a large upland for cassava.

To promote agriculture, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai issued Executive Order 139, suspending tariffs on all agricultural equipment and produce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This reporter who visited the district recently discovered that the farmers from the organization are truly into agriculture.

Emmanual Minifa, the organization's board chair, confirmed to this reporter during an interview on their farm that they have since applied for the duty-free but observed that since the equipment arrived it is still at the port due to taxes.

Manifa argued that the equipment in question is multi-purpose and wants the Agriculture Ministry to intervene so that they can access it and improve farming activities within the district.

"We have learned that only the Ministry of Agriculture can solve this problem," he said.

He said that Kesseh Foundation intends to develop 30 acres of lowland for rice and over 50 acres for cassava this farming season and that the equipment would be very helpful in removing trees and stumps.

According to Minifa, the organization's activities have brought a great relief in the past for people of the district and the nearby communities of Grand Bassa and Nimba which border the county.

"People from the bordering counties have come here for the food they need. We want to make this farm a hub to feed the people not only from here but the bordering counties," he said.

The Kesseh Foundation is currently extending mobile cassava processing opportunities for several communities, as in those areas, one can't easily find processing facilities to improve incomes.

The Foundation is hoping to serve as a great farming hub in the region in the future to improve the lives of the people.