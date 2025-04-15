Namibia: GIPF Increases Monthly Pension Payouts

The Government Institution Pension Fund (GIPF) has decided to increase monthly pension payouts by 4% to match Namibia's current inflation rate.

According to GIPF CEO Martin Inkumbi, the pension benefit increase is effective from 1 April for all GIPF pensioners, qualifying annuitants, spousal and child beneficiaries.

"The decision was taken based on the fund being able to maintain a funding level above 100%, thus indicating that the fund's assets can adequately cover its liabilities," says Inkumbi.

As at December 2024, the fund had 55 507 active annuitants receiving a monthly pension averaging N$ 330.4 million per month, for a total of over N$ 3.9 billion per year.