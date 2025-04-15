Namibia: GIPF Increases Monthly Pension Payouts

15 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Government Institution Pension Fund (GIPF) has decided to increase monthly pension payouts by 4% to match Namibia's current inflation rate.

According to GIPF CEO Martin Inkumbi, the pension benefit increase is effective from 1 April for all GIPF pensioners, qualifying annuitants, spousal and child beneficiaries.

"The decision was taken based on the fund being able to maintain a funding level above 100%, thus indicating that the fund's assets can adequately cover its liabilities," says Inkumbi.

As at December 2024, the fund had 55 507 active annuitants receiving a monthly pension averaging N$ 330.4 million per month, for a total of over N$ 3.9 billion per year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.