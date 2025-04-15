Liberia: 38-Year-Old Father Gets One-Year Sentence

15 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A father, who was arrested while attempting to sell his 11-year-old son in Pleebo, Maryland County, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

Maryland County, Liberia, April 15, 2025- The Pleebo Magisterial Court has sentenced a 38-year-old father to one year in prison after he was found guilty of attempting to sell his 11-year-old biological son.

Convict Joshua B. Odarbeh is a resident of Garraway, Grand Kru County,

He was arrested on March 20, 2025, following an investigation by the Liberia National Police (LNP) that linked him to an alleged plan to sell his son, Prosperous Odarbeh, to a local businessman identified as Abraham Weah, aka "DJ Cassava Leaf," in Pleebo City.

During court trial, Odarbeh admitted under oath that he had engaged in discussions with Mr. Abraham Weah regarding the sale of his son in exchange for money, but pleaded with the court for leniency, expressing remorse and vowing never to commit such an act again.

The court, however, found his actions in violation of the New Penal Law of Liberia, specifically under the charge of Attempting to Commit Human Trafficking.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the presiding magistrate of the Pleebo Magisterial Court

For his part, the City Solicitor of the Pleebo Magisterial Court emphasized the importance of upholding justice and deterring similar crimes.

He pointed out that Liberia needs responsible citizens to build the nation, not people of such, noting that the sentence sends a strong message against human trafficking.

Several community dwellers have lauded the Pleebo Magisterial Court, pointing out that it will serve as a deterrence for others.

Although Odarbeh attributes his to "satanic attack", many think it could've been as a result of economic desperation, mental health struggles, or possible involvement in a larger criminal network.

Police in Pleebo have turned the child over to his mother, as Joshua serves his sentence. Editing by Jonathan Browne

