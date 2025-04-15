Tanzania: 150 Vehicles Ordered to Upscale Fire and Rescue Force Operations

THE government has ordered a total of 150 fire and rescue vehicles, which will be distributed to various district councils across the country for ensuring safety of people and properties.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Daniel Sillo told Members of Parliament that the government is implementing a project to purchase fire and rescue vehicles and other equipment all worth 100 million US Dollars. (about 267.832bn/- ).

Mr Sillo was responding to a question from Mr Hussein Amar (Nyang'hwaleCCM), who wanted to know when the government will allocate a fire truck to Nyang'hwale District.

He said the district needs a fire vehicle to guarantee safety in case of fire accident in the area.

Responding to the matter, Mr Sillo assured the MP that the government is looking forward to allocate fire and rescue vehicles to various district councils across the country.

"The government through the Fire and Rescue Force is implementing a project to purchase fire and rescue vehicles and equipment worth 100 million US dollars from NAFFCO FZCO, a company based in Dubai," he said.

He added that the project will enable the acquisition of various equipment, including 150 fire and rescue vehicles that will be distributed across the country, including Nyang'hwale District.

Mr Sillo said the government through the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to strengthen the Fire and Rescue Force by providing it with the necessary equipment to enable it carry out its duties effectively.