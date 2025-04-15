Tanzania: 150 Vehicles Ordered to Upscale Fire and Rescue Force Operations

15 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has ordered a total of 150 fire and rescue vehicles, which will be distributed to various district councils across the country for ensuring safety of people and properties.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Daniel Sillo told Members of Parliament that the government is implementing a project to purchase fire and rescue vehicles and other equipment all worth 100 million US Dollars. (about 267.832bn/- ).

Mr Sillo was responding to a question from Mr Hussein Amar (Nyang'hwaleCCM), who wanted to know when the government will allocate a fire truck to Nyang'hwale District.

He said the district needs a fire vehicle to guarantee safety in case of fire accident in the area.

Responding to the matter, Mr Sillo assured the MP that the government is looking forward to allocate fire and rescue vehicles to various district councils across the country.

"The government through the Fire and Rescue Force is implementing a project to purchase fire and rescue vehicles and equipment worth 100 million US dollars from NAFFCO FZCO, a company based in Dubai," he said.

He added that the project will enable the acquisition of various equipment, including 150 fire and rescue vehicles that will be distributed across the country, including Nyang'hwale District.

Mr Sillo said the government through the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to strengthen the Fire and Rescue Force by providing it with the necessary equipment to enable it carry out its duties effectively.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.