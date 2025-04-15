South Africa: How Women in Agribusiness Are Breaking Market Access Barriers and Claiming Their Space

press release

In South Africa, women play a critical role in agricultural production, significantly contributing to food security, rural development, and community resilience. Despite this, they remain largely excluded from agribusiness opportunities and formal markets due to structural inequalities, limited market information, and deep-rooted gender biases. The Graça Machel Trust advances inclusive and sustainable trade by enabling women agri-preneurs to directly engage with market players, gain insights into procurement demands, and effectively navigate the business landscape. Recent Provincial Market Access Workshops in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng illustrate these initiatives, providing tangible pathways for women entrepreneurs to enter local supply chains.

From talk to transformation: Market access in action

Last month, GMT hosted two significant workshops in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, strategically designed to help women entrepreneurs overcome market access barriers.

In the Eastern Cape, 23 women entrepreneurs gathered at the Regent ICC in East London, engaging directly with the leadership of Buffalo City Metro's Fresh Produce Market. A key highlight was the introduction of Food Hubs--critical aggregation points for small-scale producers. Tandi Hopa, Founder of Riverbend Farming in East London, emphasised the transformative potential of these hubs:

"Instead of farmers being price-takers when they deliver produce to market agents, they can now bring their produce to the food hub and set their prices. We accommodate smaller volumes tailored for household consumption, empowering farmers to take control of their pricing. Our goal is also to establish satellite markets at the village or regional levels, overcoming transportation barriers and enabling farmers to sell directly within their communities."

Participants openly discussed challenges such as supply-demand mismatches, inconsistent production, and limited market visibility due to established networks. The collaborative spirit emerged as entrepreneurs committed to joint production models and recognised Food Hubs as crucial stepping stones to market inclusion.

In Johannesburg, women entrepreneurs toured the Joburg Fresh Produce Market, gaining firsthand insights into quality standards, food safety protocols, and financing options. This interaction clarified the procurement process and practical tools to meet buyer expectations. Sibongile Cele, founder of Green Tree Agents (Pty), shared valuable advice with fellow entrepreneurs:

"Our business is committed to easing logistical challenges for farmers, enhancing market access, and improving supply chains. One mistake women entrepreneurs often make is undervaluing their produce or not fully understanding market demands. Entrepreneurs should clearly understand quality standards, price competitively, and prioritize consistency in production to build long-term relationships with buyers."

The results of these workshops will help build stronger, more inclusive agribusiness ecosystems. By creating shared spaces for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, the project is driving sustainable change for women in agribusiness.

Women have the will, the skill, and the product. What they need is access. Through strategic partnerships and targeted interventions, the Trust is helping to level the playing field--making it fair for all.

Lehlogonolo Ratlabyana, Programme Officer at the Trust, highlighted the urgency of investing in women-owned agricultural businesses, noting that access to capital and land ownership remained significant barriers. She called for collective stakeholder collaboration to ensure gender-sensitive land reforms and to address socio-economic and cultural obstacles, essential for sustainable market growth for women in agribusiness. The project has continued to create meaningful opportunities, driving lasting economic transformation.