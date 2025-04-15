Africa: TPLF Chairman Urges AU Panel to Convene Urgent Talks Over 'Concerning Situation' in Pretoria Agreement Implementation

Addis Abeba — Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Chairperson of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has urged the African Union High-Level Panel overseeing the Pretoria Peace Agreement to hold urgent discussions on what he called a "concerning situation" regarding the implementation of the deal, according to a statement issued by the party.

The remarks were made during a meeting held on April 14 in Mekelle with Major General Samad Alade, recently appointed to lead the AU's Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mission (AU MVCM) under the agreement.

According to the statement, Debretsion told the AU representative that "armed groups outside the Ethiopian National Defense Forces remain in Tigray," adding that "displaced residents have not returned to their homes," and that "sovereign Tigrayan territories remain under occupation."

He also stated that "political dialogue has not yet begun," and that "the TPLF, despite being a signatory to the agreement, has not had its legal status reinstated," the statement said.

Debretsion further urged Major General Samad to "clearly identify the reality on the ground" and submit his findings to the AU. He emphasized that internally displaced persons "are facing severe dangers following the suspension of humanitarian aid," and called for efforts to ensure their return to their homes "with adequate guarantees, as required by the agreement."

"Our people who remain under the control of occupying forces, and those returned to their homes without sufficient guarantees, are in difficult conditions," the party quoted him as saying.

Major General Samad, who replaces Major General Stephen Radina, reportedly said he would carry out his responsibilities in line with the mission's mandate and submit a report. He also expressed readiness to "work together with the TPLF," the statement added.

Debretsion, the statement noted, wished the AU appointee success and said the TPLF's "cooperation will not be lacking" in the mission's efforts.

The meeting came days after the TPLF concluded its five-day Central Committee meeting on April 12, during which the party alleged that the federal government is "violating" the Pretoria Agreement and enacting "unilateral" measures without consultation.

The meeting also followed the appointment of Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede as President of the Tigray Interim Administration on April 8, replacing Getachew Reda.

Debretsion had earlier pledged that the party would work closely with the new interim administration while maintaining its "institutional independence."