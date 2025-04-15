Africa: 12 African Referees Selected for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

A total of 12 African referees were selected to officiate at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup which will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

The referees are part of a pool of 117 officials selected from 41 FIFA member nations for the impending tournament.

The competition will see Africa presenting 5 centre referees, 5 assistant referees as well as 2 referees who will be in the VAR section.

The rise in the number of officials from Africa at the biggest stage in club football is good for the continent which has experienced officiating issues in domestic leagues over the years.

The center referees are Dahane Brida from Mauritania, Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria, Jean Jacques Ndala from DR Congo, Ibrahim Mutaz from Libya and Issa Sy from Senegal.

The Assistant Referees who will be at the tournament from Africa are Nouha Bangoura- Senegal, Djibril Camara- Senegal, Algerian pair of Mokrane Gurari and Abbess Akram Zerhouni as well as Stephen Yiembe from Kenya while Ashour Mahmoud from Egypt and Morocco's El Fariq Hamza were selected in the VAR department.

Africa has over the years presented a host of exceptional referees at the world stage; among them is Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga who officiated at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four teams representing Africa at the tournament are Al Ahly of Egypt, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan giants Wydad.