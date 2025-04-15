Somalia: Somali Govt to Facilitate Exchange of 25 Prisoners Captured in Somaliland-SSC-Khaatumo Conflict

Mogadishu, Somalia — The office of Somalia's Prime Minister has confirmed that 25 prisoners, who were captured during the conflict between Somaliland forces and SSC-Khaatumo fighters on August 25, 2023, will be exchanged.

The Federal Government of Somalia will oversee and facilitate the exchange process, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The prisoners were taken during intense fighting in the disputed region of Sool, where both Somaliland and SSC-Khaatumo forces have clashed in recent months. The exchange marks a significant step toward de-escalating tensions between the two sides and reflects ongoing efforts by the Somali government to mediate peace in the area.

"This is a positive development, and we are committed to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict," a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. "The Federal Government will ensure that the process is conducted smoothly and that both sides adhere to international standards of prisoner exchange."

The announcement comes as both Somaliland and SSC-Khaatumo have been engaged in a bitter territorial dispute, with SSC-Khaatumo declaring its autonomy and seeking recognition as a federal state within Somalia. While the region remains volatile, the prisoner exchange is viewed as a rare moment of cooperation amid the broader tensions in the region.

Human rights organizations have welcomed the decision, calling it an important step in addressing the humanitarian impact of the conflict. "This exchange is a crucial opportunity to show that dialogue and negotiation can lead to concrete actions, even in the midst of such a tense and complex conflict," said a representative from the International Crisis Group.

Despite this progress, both Somaliland and SSC-Khaatumo remain entrenched in their positions, and the broader political and territorial issues that fuel the conflict remain unresolved. However, the successful exchange of prisoners could pave the way for further negotiations and potential peace talks in the future.