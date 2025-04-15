Somalia: Secret UAE Radar Move Bolsters Somalia's Puntland Air Defenses

Bosaso, Somalia — Reports have emerged that the United Arab Emirates has deployed an advanced radar system to northeastern Somalia, specifically to the Puntland Maritime Headquarters adjacent to the UAE-operated Bosaso Air Base.

The system in question is the Israeli-made ELM-2084 3D Active Electronically Scanned Array Multi-Mission Radar, a sophisticated piece of technology designed for air and artillery surveillance, as well as missile and drone tracking.

This development, noted by military journalists in Puntland and shared through open-source intelligence channels, raises questions about the UAE's strategic intentions in the volatile Horn of Africa region.

The radar's placement in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, comes at a time of heightened geopolitical maneuvering in the area, with global powers vying for influence over critical maritime routes. While the precise purpose of the deployment remains unclear, it signals a deepening of the UAE's military and strategic footprint in a region critical to global trade and security.

The ELM-2084, produced by ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, is a mobile, S-band radar renowned for its versatility and precision. It can detect and track up to 1,100 targets simultaneously at ranges extending to approximately 470 kilometers, offering real-time 3D situational awareness.

The system's active electronically steered array allows it to compile a comprehensive air picture without mechanical rotation, adapting dynamically to incoming threats. It excels in multiple roles: detecting aircraft, tracking ballistic missiles, locating artillery fire, and providing fire control guidance for air defense systems like Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling.

Its combat-proven record includes a reported 90 percent interception success rate for Iron Dome against over 1,000 rockets, as noted in operational data from the Israel Defense Forces. The radar's mobility--comprising a radar unit, control module, cooling system, and power generator--enables deployment on various platforms, making it ideal for dynamic environments like Puntland.

Compared to other systems, such as the U.S. AN/TPQ-53 counter-battery radar or Russia's 96L6E used in S-400 systems, the ELM-2084 stands out for its multi-mission capability, blending air defense and artillery detection in a single package. While the AN/TPQ-53 focuses narrowly on projectile tracking, and the 96L6E prioritizes long-range air surveillance, the ELM-2084's ability to juggle both roles gives it a unique edge in complex theaters.

Puntland's strategic location near the Gulf of Aden, a chokepoint for global shipping through the Suez Canal, makes the radar's deployment particularly significant. The Gulf handles roughly 12 percent of global trade and 30 percent of container traffic, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Threats like piracy, which plagued the region in the late 2000s, and more recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping, underscore the area's vulnerability. The UAE, a key player in regional security, has operated Bosaso Air Base since 2017, initially to train Puntland's maritime police and counter-piracy.

The addition of the ELM-2084 suggests a broader mission. It could enhance surveillance of maritime and air traffic, potentially monitoring threats like Houthi drones or missiles, though the group's primary operational range lies beyond the radar's reach from Bosaso.

Alternatively, the system might serve as a node in a wider intelligence-gathering network, tracking movements of rival powers' assets--naval vessels, aircraft, or even commercial ships--in this critical corridor.

The Horn of Africa has become a geopolitical chessboard, with the UAE competing alongside Turkey, Qatar, China, and Western nations for influence. The UAE's investments in ports like Berbera in Somaliland and its reported military presence in Yemen reflect a strategy to secure maritime dominance.

In Somalia, Turkey has established a significant foothold, operating a military base in Mogadishu and training Somali forces. Qatar, meanwhile, maintains ties with factions in the Somali government, complicating the UAE's relations with Mogadishu.

The radar's deployment in Puntland, rather than federal Somali territory, highlights tensions between Puntland's semi-autonomous government and the central authority in Mogadishu. Puntland has long sought greater independence, and the UAE's direct engagement with its leadership could signal tacit support for that autonomy.

This dynamic echoes historical patterns in the region, where foreign powers have backed local actors to advance their agendas, as seen during the Cold War when the U.S. and Soviet Union vied for control over Somalia's ports.

The choice of an Israeli-made radar carries additional weight. The UAE and Israel formalized ties through the 2020 Abraham Accords, fostering cooperation in defense and technology. The ELM-2084's deployment could symbolize this partnership, showcasing the UAE's access to cutting-edge Israeli systems.

Beyond symbolism, the radar's capabilities align with the UAE's need for robust surveillance in a region where threats range from low-tech piracy to sophisticated drone attacks. For comparison, China's Type 346 radar, used on naval destroyers, offers similar AESA technology but is less mobile and tailored for maritime rather than multi-mission roles.

Russia's Nebo-M, another peer system, provides long-range detection but lacks the ELM-2084's integration with short-range defenses like Iron Dome. The UAE's adoption of the ELM-2084 thus reflects a preference for flexibility, likely driven by the diverse threats in the Horn.

Locally, the radar's presence could reshape Puntland's security landscape. The region faces persistent challenges from al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-affiliated group active across Somalia, and a smaller but growing Islamic State faction.

Recent reports, including a February 2025 Washington Post investigation, describe Puntland's forces battling Islamic State militants in the Cal Miskaat Mountains, with over 150 fighters killed in a month-long offensive. The ELM-2084 could bolster these efforts by tracking drone or mortar attacks, which both groups have employed.

However, foreign military installations often stir local resentment. In Puntland, where fishing communities depend on coastal waters, UAE operations at Bosaso have sparked protests over restricted access, as noted in a 2019 report by the International Crisis Group. The radar's deployment might amplify these tensions, particularly if locals perceive it as prioritizing foreign interests over their own.

Economically, the UAE's activities in Puntland extend beyond security. The emirate's DP World has invested heavily in Bosaso's port, aiming to transform it into a regional trade hub. The radar could protect these investments by monitoring threats to shipping or infrastructure, aligning with the UAE's vision of integrating military and commercial dominance.

This mirrors historical precedents, such as Britain's 19th-century control over Aden to secure trade routes to India. Yet, the radar's role might also involve training Puntland's forces, potentially transferring technical expertise.