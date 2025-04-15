Africa: Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Work With All Elected AU Officials to Advance Continental Issues

Addis Ababa, — The Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the African Union (AU) and the UNECA, Ambassador Hirut Zemene reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to work closely with all elected AU officials for the effective discharge of their responsibilities during their tenure.

The 24th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union opened this morning at the African Union Headquarters here in Addis Ababa.

The Session is being chaired by the Chairperson of the Executive Council and the Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola, Téte António.

The Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the AU and the UNECA, Ambassador Hirut Zemene, is representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, at the high-level continental gathering of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of AU Member States.

Addressing the Opening Session of the meeting on behalf of FM Gedion, Ambassador Hirut at the outset congratulated FM António for leadership of the EC and assured Ethiopia's full support for the success of his leadership.

Citing the fact that the continent recently witnessed extraordinary global occurrences among others, adverse impacts of climate change, geopolitical tensions, conflicts, debt burden, humanitarian crises and uncertainties in global trade, Ambassador Hirut stated that the AU must be proactive in navigating these complex challenges with wisdom and farsighted leadership.

It must be agile and fit-for-purpose to achieve the vision embodied within Agenda 2063 of creating a fully integrated, peaceful and prosperous continent through the implementation of silencing the guns and other flagship projects, she stressed.

Congratulating the incoming Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, the four Commissioners and other elected officials of the AU Commission upon their successful election and assumption of their distinguished responsibilities, the Permanent Representative reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to work closely with all elected officials for the effective discharge of their responsibilities during their tenure.

"As the host country of the African Union Headquarters, we are deeply committed to the success of your mandates," she said.

Speaking of the purpose of the Session, Ambassador Hirut said, we are convening to conduct important election to some of the remaining vacant posts at the African Union Commission including the two Commissioners, the Peace and Security Council and other Specialised Agencies.

She stressed that the deliberations are crucial in furthering the vision of the AU through the election of suitable candidates.