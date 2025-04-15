Kenya: Ruto Urges Football Managers to Match Athletic Sucess

Nairobi — President William Ruto has challenged the leadership and managers of Kenyan football to raise the game's profile to international standards.

The President called on football officials to end managerial issues that have long plagued the sport, stunting its growth for years.

"You have the heavy responsibility to lift football in our country to the level of athletics," he said at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday morning.

He added: "We want to see Kenya's Harambee Stars rise to international status. The fact that many Kenyans have played in international leagues demonstrates that talent exists in our country."

President Ruto made the remarks when he flagged off the Harambee Stars team heading for the Under-20 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt from April 27, 2025, to May 18.

"I am handing over this flag as a gesture of goodwill from the people and the Government of Kenya, wishing the team our very best wishes," he said.

Kenya has been placed in Group B together with continental soccer giants Nigeria, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The President said the Kenyan team has already made history by being the first to qualify for the competition.

"That, in itself, is a source of pride for us as a nation, and is a mark of confidence that Kenyan talent has what it takes to excel in our nation, region, and globally," the President pointed out.

Group D

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya expressed optimism that the Kenyan team would perform beyond expectation.

"Although the group they have been placed in is touted as a Group of Death, there's no death there," he said.

He told the team and officials: "It's a group where you can win, and I am sure you will win."

He pointed out that Kenyan football is on the rise again, as evidenced by increased participation of national teams in international tournaments.

"Through your direction, Your Excellency, we are already doing a lot of work to nurture talent at the grassroots," he said.

On a related matter, Mvurya said the country is making good progress in preparation to host the African Nations Championship in August 2025 and the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohamed thanked the Ministry of Sports for the assistance accorded to the team as it prepared for the championship.

He also assured of the team's preparedness and readiness for the competition.

"The officials, led by youth committee chairman, who is also my vice-president McDonald Mariga, has done a wonderful job of putting this team together and preparing them for this championship," he said.

He assuared of all efforts to revive football in the country, noting that there was acknowledgeable expansion of sports facilities in the country.

"We have noted with delight that we are building and expanding our stadia. I am very happy to see what is happening at the grassroots and national levels. Without the right infrastructure, we can not commercialise football," he said.

The team captain, Biron Ochieng, pledged that the boys would do their best in the tournament.

"I want to assure you that we are going to fight and make Kenyans proud," he said.