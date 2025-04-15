South Africa: Call for Stricter Bail Measures for Crimes Against Wildlife

15 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has called for stricter bail measures for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address who are accused of crimes against wildlife.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is actively engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Police Service (SAPS) through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address.

"These discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The department is also sharing best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications.

"Additionally, at the upcoming Environmental Management Inspectors (EMI) executive training in April 2025, the NPA will address bail-related issues, allowing for direct engagement with the Minister and other stakeholders," the department said on Tuesday.

In February, Thomas Chauke, a 54-year-old Zimbabwean national, was convicted and sentenced in the Makhanda High Court to 110 years' imprisonment for rhino poaching and wildlife-related crimes.

The Minister commended the SAPS, particularly the Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit, for their meticulous investigation and dedication in securing this victory against rhino poaching and wildlife-related crimes.

"Chauke's conviction on six counts of rhino poaching and wildlife-related offences, alongside three counts of escaping lawful custody, underscores the government's unwavering commitment to combatting environmental crime.

"This landmark sentencing, coupled with these strategic interventions, sends a powerful message to those involved in illegal wildlife trafficking and environmental destruction," the Minister said.

He applauded the collaborative efforts between the SAPS and the NPA, which ensured effective coordination and prosecution across multiple provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West.

George reiterated his support for ongoing efforts to protect South Africa's precious biodiversity and natural heritage, ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

