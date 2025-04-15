South Africa: Fugitive Rhino Poacher Sentenced to 110 Years' Imprisonment

In a major breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching and wildlife-related crimes, a 54-year-old Zimbabwean national and wanted fugitive, Thomas Chauke, also known as Sazu Nkambuya, has been convicted and sentenced to 110 years' imprisonment by the Makhanda High Court.

This follows an extensive and meticulous investigation by detectives from the South African Police Service (SAPS) Head Office, Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit.

Chauke was found guilty on six counts related to rhino poaching and wildlife related crimes, as well as three counts of escaping from lawful custody.

"The accused was a fugitive, wanted for multiple charges on rhino poaching and wildlife related cases in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and North West. He was also linked to several cases, including armed robbery, rape and kidnapping," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The SAPS said Chauke had previously been incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services, where he was serving five life sentences for violent crimes, including rape, armed, robbery and kidnapping. He escaped from custody on 9 December 2020, prompting further investigation and search efforts by STES.

Following his arrest in 2024, the STES team coordinated the centralisation of multiple dockets from various provinces and liaised with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to ensure effective coordination and successful prosecution of the accused.

On 28 February 2025, Chauke pleaded guilty to all rhino poaching and wild life related cases, including three counts of escaping from lawful custody, and was sentenced to 110 years imprisonment by the Makhanda High Court.

"The STES team remains dedicated to safeguarding both wildlife and the community from individuals engaged in criminal activities and ensuring that those responsible are brought to book and held accountable," the SAPS said.