South Africa: BMA Commissioner to Monitor Movements At Lebombo Ahead of Easter Weekend

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will be on the ground to monitor the accelerated security control measures at the Lebombo port of entry before the Easter holidays.

As the third law enforcement service in the Republic, the BMA has also deployed drones and body-worn cameras for additional technological support.

Masiapato will monitor deployments and traveller movements.

Most of the ports not operating for 24 hours have adjusted their service hours for the Easter holidays.

"Commissioner Masiapato will be in Lebombo from 15 to 18 April 2025, while most travellers are exiting the country before the Easter holidays. Deputy Commissioner Jane Thupana will be in Beitbridge from 16 to 17 April 2025," said the BMA in a statement.

For the return leg when most travellers return from the Easter holidays, the BMA Commissioner will be at the Beitbridge port of entry from 20 to 22 April 2025.