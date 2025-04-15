The terrorists abducted eight former refugees a fortnight ago while they were fishing on the outskirts of their community in Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State

Six former refugees repatriated from Chad have regained their freedom after paying a ransom to their Boko Haram kidnappers.

The terrorists abducted eight former refugees a fortnight ago while they were fishing on the outskirts of their community in Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident happened just months after the victims were resettled in the community after spending over ten years as refugees in the Chad Republic fleeing from the Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgents had demanded N300,000 as ransom for each of the kidnapped persons,

On Saturday, one of the victims said the insurgents have rel66jmeased six of them.

"They released six of us," Bukar Shuib (not his real name) said, adding that their families paid money to the insurgents.

"Some of us paid N300,000. Others paid between N200,000 and less to secure our freedom," Mr Shuib said.

He said the other two were still with the insurgents because their families could not raise the money, narrating how they suffered at the hands of the insurgents.

"They took us not far from the fishing ground. They tied us with a rope. After some days, they untied six of us," Mr Shuib said, adding that the terrorists also brought another abducted person and beheaded before their eyes.

"They said we shouldn't look away. They forced us to watch how they beheaded him," Mr Shuib narrated.

"They warned the families of the other victims that if they failed to follow their instructions, they would do the same to their family members," Mr Shuib added.

"He was reciting prayers (Kalmatul Shahada) until he died."

The authorities are yet to speak about the incident, and efforts to speak with the government officials failed.

The Boko Haram insurgency resurged recently with Borno Governor Babagana Zulum lamenting last week that the terrorists were gaining ground in the state.