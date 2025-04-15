Sudan: Tensions Rise As Sudan's Armed Forces Threaten Chad Amid Escalating Civil Conflict and Proxy Wars

3 April 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Mediation by the African Union's High-Level Panel on Sudan could end the warmongering and strengthen regional security.

When civil war started in Sudan in April 2023, the United Nations (UN) warned that the conflict could seep through the country's borders and spread. The likelihood of that happening is increasing with the Sudanese Armed Forces' recent threats against its neighbours, Chad and South Sudan.

Last week, Sudanese Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Yasir al-Atta said Chad's airports in Amdjarass and N'Djamena were legitimate targets for Sudan's army. His statement was made against a backdrop of continued external support for the rival Rapid Support Forces. Sudan's neighbouring countries initially maintained a neutral position on its war, but a 2024 UN Security Council report confirms Chad's support of the Rapid Support Forces and its involvement in the conflict.

The Sudanese Armed Forces accuses Chad of serving as a logistical hub and siding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply weapons and military equipment -- including drones carrying guided missiles -- to the Rapid Support Forces through Amdjarass International Airport. The UAE and Chad deny Sudan's allegations.

In response to al-Atta's remarks, Chad's Foreign Affairs Ministry declared its readiness...

