Egypt: PM Inspects a 650 MW Wind Power Plant in Ras Ghareb City

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli ,made an inspection tour, on Tuesday 15-04-2025, in Ras Ghareb city in the Red Sea governorate.

Madbouli was accompanied by Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat and a number of officials from the Electricity Ministry and companies implementing energy projects to inspect a number of renewable energy ventures.

He started with inspecting a wind farm for power generation at 650 megawatts.

The inspection tour fell within the state's action strategy aiming at promoting use of renewables, cutting carbon emissions, diversifying energy resources, and limiting reliance on fossil fuels.

He referred to the state efforts to boost capacity of wind turbines, highlighting the importance of partnership with the private sector as a key partner in various economic sectors.

Madbouli highlighted the efforts exerted by the government to ensure sustainability of local energy supply and support national economic development plans in this score.

This falls within the state's approach to promote reliance on renewables in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals, the premier said.

This is meant to lure more investments into the energy sector and ensure stability of power supply to all projects, he said, referring to presidential directives on the importance of continued upgrade of the comprehensive development plan for realizing energy security and enhancing reliance on renewables.