Egypt, Oapec Discuss Plans for Arab Energy Unity

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held discussions with Jamal Al Loughani, the Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), focusing on enhancing Arab integration in the fields of oil, gas, and energy, ongoing efforts to restructure OAPEC and the launch of new initiatives aimed at developing the organization's functions and impact.

Egypt reaffirmed its full support for OAPEC's development and restructuring efforts, viewing them as a fresh starting point for the organization, according to a statement by the petroleum ministry on Tuesday. The minister emphasized the importance of leveraging these efforts to deepen regional cooperation among Arab countries in the energy sector and highlighted the potential for joint ventures and strategic partnerships that could bring mutual benefits, accelerate development, and optimize the use of resources and expertise across member states.

During the meeting, the minister outlined the main pillars of Egypt's petroleum strategy, which include increasing production, making better use of infrastructure, modernizing the mining sector, diversifying energy sources for an optimal energy mix, improving energy efficiency, enhancing safety standards, and reducing emissions. He noted that these pillars provide a solid foundation for expanded Arab collaboration and the creation of new energy partnerships.

The minister also proposed establishing a "Center of Excellence" under the renewed OAPEC framework to serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing among member states, helping them capitalize on their individual strengths and achieve greater economic returns and shared value.

A shared Arab vision for green energy was also discussed. The minister highlighted the opportunity to collectively market and transport surplus green energy to European markets, taking advantage of Egypt's strategic geographic location as a gateway to Europe, saying this aligns with the growing ambition across the Arab world to invest in renewable energy projects.

Successful models of Arab energy cooperation were highlighted, including the SUMED pipeline, which facilitates the transport of Arab crude oil through Egypt to Europe, and the Egypt-Saudi Arabia electrical interconnection project, a prime example of integrated regional energy infrastructure.

In response, the OAPEC chief expressed his appreciation for Egypt's ongoing support and strategic vision for the energy sector. He commended the country's comprehensive approach and emphasized the value of incorporating Egypt's experience into OAPEC's restructuring plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Middle East and Africa Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Loughani also presented the progress made by the OAPEC Secretariat in collaboration with a joint team of experts from member states. This includes steps toward restructuring the organization to keep pace with global energy challenges and launching initiatives to strengthen resilience and collaboration.

He stressed the need to utilize the capabilities and resources available in Arab countries, expand future cooperation projects, and promote knowledge transfer, joint research, and partnerships with academic institutions.

The secretary general's visit to Cairo also includes meetings with several key entities in the Egyptian petroleum sector, including the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), and Enppi, which is currently conducting training programs in collaboration with OAPEC. He will also visit the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED) to explore further areas of cooperation.

MENA