Egypt: President El-Sisi Stresses Egypt's Keenness On Enhancing Cooperation With Kuwait

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined Egypt's keenness on enhancing cooperation with Kuwait in all domains.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister welcomed President El Sisi as a distinguished guest on his state visit to his second homeland, Kuwait.

He emphasized the country's leadership and people's pride in the historical and fraternal ties between Egypt and Kuwait.

President El Sisi expressed appreciation for the warm reception, which reflects the deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Kuwait.

The President reaffirmed Egypt's enduring keenness to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

He also commended the active role played by the Egyptian community in supporting Kuwait's development path, reflecting the strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and leverage the comparative advantages of both countries to strengthen their partnership and fulfill the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

MENA