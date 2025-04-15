Kenya: Smiles for Partially Blind Granny in Homabay As She Is Gifted a Brand New House

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Homa Bay — Widows from Ng'uono Onyalo and Ombek Aswekra in West Kasipul had their turn to enjoy empowering Empowerment sessions courtesy of The Widows em Empowerment and Program last weekend.

With support from Patron Dr. Raymond Omollo and Team leader Victor Ayugi the Widows enjoyed the sessions and promised to use the newly acquired skills to boost their livelihoods.

On Sunday, 73 year-old Roselida Atieno Adoyo was gifted a house.

The partially blind widow is childless after all her ten children died.

A member of the Tang Chon Ber Widows Group in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County, Mama Roselida has faced unimaginable loss and continues to live with grace, surrounded by fellow widows who offer solidarity and support.

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, she was able to afford a smile after she was gifted a brand new house in front of a sizable crowd that had come to witness history unfold.

Mama Roselida who broke down in tears expressed her joy and thanked Dr. Omollo and his team for according her a gift that she never expected.

"Niko na furaha sana(I am very happy today) ,"she said.

Widows Empowerment Program team leader Victor Ayugi said, "She was jovial. She had been living alone for a long time following the demise of her 10 children. Atieno had been relying on the help of others daily."

The program continues to traverse through the Nyanza region with the aim of reaching out to widows who have been undergoing difficult times following the demise of their loved ones.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.