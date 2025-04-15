Kenya/Morocco: Babu Believes Morocco Camp Will Enhance Rising Stars' Readiness for Afcon U20 Debut

15 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu believes the 10-day training camp the team will hold in Morocco will be crucial as it will help them acclimatize ahead of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in neighboring Egypt.

The team has been in camp for almost a month and will head to Morocco next week for the final phase of preparation ahead of their debut at the AFCON later this month.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Babu says the Morocco part of their preparation will be hugely crucial.

"Morocco has similar weather to Egypt and training there will be key for us to acclimatize and get used to the conditions in North Africa. It will also be a good time for us to address the finer details of our preparations. We will get two or three friendly matches with teams of our age group and possibly some heading to the AFCON as well and so it will give us a very good picture of where we are in terms of readiness for the competition," Babu told Telecomasia.

The team qualified for their first ever U20 AFCON by virtue of reaching the CECAFA regional qualifiers final. They have been drawn in Group C with defending champions Senegal, Zambia and Sierra Leone.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.