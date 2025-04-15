Kenya: Ruto, Raila Loyalists Slam Defiant Orengo Over 'Hostile' Remarks

Kisumu — Siaya Governor James Orengo has come under fire from residents of Kisumu, who accuse him of undermining both President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking under the banner of the Kisumu Progressive Movement, the locals criticized Governor Orengo's remarks during the burial of George Oduor, a long-serving bodyguard to Raila, on Saturday.

They termed his statements as unnecessary and ill-timed.

Micah Herbart, a member of the movement, said President Ruto and Raila have come together in the spirit of national unity, and Orengo's comments were both disrespectful and divisive.

"President Ruto and Raila have joined forces to unite the country. It was inappropriate for the Governor to use a burial platform to issue such remarks," said Herbart.

During the funeral, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the "praise-singing bandwagon" for the current administration.

His remarks, according to Herbart, were "unpalatable" and unbecoming of a host governor, especially at a solemn event.

The group believes Orengo's statements were driven by jealousy, citing the recent appointment of Opiyo Wandayi and John Mbadi--both from the Luo community--into key positions in government.

They emphasized that the Luo community feels more included under the current administration than ever before.

"When the government is working with the Luo nation, we have no reason to oppose it. We are all taxpayers, and we share the national ethos of inclusivity and shared prosperity," said Herbart.

They defended Raila Odinga's decision to collaborate with President Ruto, stating that Orengo should give them space to focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

Jardon Junior, another member of the group, criticized Orengo's political style, calling it outdated and detrimental to development.

"Governor Orengo's confrontational politics are a relic of the past. We want progress, not rhetoric that has previously cost the lives of our youth," he said.

Junior added that unity under President Ruto and Raila's leadership is essential for implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which he believes will guarantee peace and inclusivity across the country.

"The full implementation of the NADCO report will ensure a safe and politically stable country for all Kenyans," he noted.

The group pledged their continued support for President Ruto's administration, both now and in the 2027 General Election.

"President Ruto has shown he is a friend to the Luo community. We will stand with him and support him at the ballot," they declared.