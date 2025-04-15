Liberia: Rwandan High Commissioner Shares Country Experience

Bong — The Rwandan High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Rosemary Mbabazi, on Monday delivered a charge to students at Cuttington University, underscoring the importance of unity, consistent governance, and reconciliation in the path to national development.

Speaking during a special lecture at the university's Suakoko campus, Madam Mbabazi highlighted Rwanda's post-genocide transformation as a testament to what a united and accountable government can achieve.

She told students that national unity and reconciliation are not just moral imperatives but critical tools for rebuilding and sustaining a developing country.

She stressed that reconciliation plays a vital role in healing historical wounds and fostering a forward-looking national identity. Drawing from Rwanda's experience, she encouraged Liberia and other developing nations to embrace inclusive governance and prioritize the healing of societal rifts.

Madam Rosemary Mbabazi also shared Rwanda's experience with post-conflict recovery, pointing to the Gacaca courts as a powerful tool for justice, truth-telling, and national healing.

According to the High commissioner of Rwanda, the Gacaca court which was based on traditional community justice allowed citizens to participate in resolving genocide-related cases, promoting accountability while encouraging forgiveness and unity.

Madam Mbabazi emphasized that the system helped uncover the truth about what happened and laid the foundation for Rwanda's stability and development.

She encouraged Liberian students to reflect on Rwanda's journey and consider the importance of locally driven solutions to conflict and governance challenges.

For her part, the President of Cuttington University, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, expressed gratitude to Madam Mbabazi for her visit and inspirational message. She urged students to apply the lessons shared during the engagement to their personal and academic lives.