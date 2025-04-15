Equatorial Guinea: Kikwete Delivers President Samia's Message to Equatorial Guinea

15 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

EQUATORIAL GUINEA: FORMER President Jakaya Kikwete has delivered a special message from President Samia Suluhu Hassan to the government of Equatorial Guinea, reinforcing the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The message was received by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, on behalf of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Malabo.

During the meeting, Kikwete conveyed President Samia's warm greetings and underscored the need to deepen diplomatic cooperation and foster unity among African nations.

He further noted that President Samia is keen to see African countries working together to address global challenges, especially those that disproportionately affect Africa, which remains the most vulnerable continent to such issues.

