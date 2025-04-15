Tanzania: President Samia to Award 79 Journalists in Dodoma

DODOMA — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to award 79 winners of the Samia Kalamu Awards in a gala to be held in Dodoma on April 29 this year.

The awards are meant to recognize and motivate reporters engaged in various sectors of development countywide.

These awards have been organized in collaboration between the Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA) and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Presenting information about the competition, TAMWA Director Dr. Rose Reuben said the 79 winners from various regions across the country have been selected, and their works have been approved by a panel of judges before being voted on by the public.

Engineer Jan Kaaya, representing the Director General of TCRA, added that these awards stem from training held last year (2024) aimed at promoting development journalism.

The awards are divided into three categories: the first category includes National Special Awards, which encompass the Best Media Outlet and the Best Journalist. The second category includes Awards for Media Outlets, involving Television, Radio, and Newspapers.

The third category consists of Sectoral Awards for journalists specializing in development articles in sectors such as health and water.

The event is expected to have a significant impact in promoting development journalism in the country.