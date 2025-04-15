Tanzania: President Samia to Award 79 Journalists in Dodoma

15 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to award 79 winners of the Samia Kalamu Awards in a gala to be held in Dodoma on April 29 this year.

The awards are meant to recognize and motivate reporters engaged in various sectors of development countywide.

These awards have been organized in collaboration between the Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA) and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Presenting information about the competition, TAMWA Director Dr. Rose Reuben said the 79 winners from various regions across the country have been selected, and their works have been approved by a panel of judges before being voted on by the public.

Engineer Jan Kaaya, representing the Director General of TCRA, added that these awards stem from training held last year (2024) aimed at promoting development journalism.

The awards are divided into three categories: the first category includes National Special Awards, which encompass the Best Media Outlet and the Best Journalist. The second category includes Awards for Media Outlets, involving Television, Radio, and Newspapers.

The third category consists of Sectoral Awards for journalists specializing in development articles in sectors such as health and water.

The event is expected to have a significant impact in promoting development journalism in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.