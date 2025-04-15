Tanzania: Zanzibar Sees Success in Advanced Cardiovascular Care

ZANZIBAR — ZANZIBAR's management firm, Showtime, has noted remarkable success in the just concluded CARDIOTAN 2025, a groundbreaking scientific program conference dedicated to tackling cardiovascular complications.

This prestigious held in Zanzibar on April 12 and 13 this year, brought together heart specialists from around the globe, with a particular focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by African populations.

Professor Peter Kisenge, the Executive Director of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute(JKCI) , also extended his gratitude to all participants for their invaluable assistance in improving the lives of Tanzanian children suffering from heart conditions.

He went on to inform the conference that, "the JKCI has expanded its reach, now operating in Malawi, the Comoros, and Zambia, and has made a such a profound impact in Burkina Faso, that the president has sent a team of cardio vascular specialists to learn from JKCI's exemplary structures and services", he said.

Speaking at the conference launch, Dr Delilah Kimambo, the Conference Coordinator, underlined the fact that International heart specialists have praised the presence of top global experts at JKCI, affirming its status as a leading training ground for new technologies and techniques in heart care.

"Thanks to significant government investment, novel procedures are now being undertaken at JKCI, focusing on solving pressing issues in diagnostics and service delivery," she intoned while the Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Health Dr Godwin Mollel, spoke volubly on how "JKCI is committed to serving Africa by providing best practice procedures in cardiovascular care".

In retrospect, the Deputy Minister for Health in Zanzibar, Mr Hassan Khamis Hafidh said both the Union and Zanzibar governments are collaborating to attract investments into the health industry, enhancing the quality of cardiovascular services across the region. He added that, "and we would like to thank our development partners for their unwavering support of research and technology in this critical area."

"Join us at CARDIOTAN 2025 as we unite to advance cardiovascular care and improve the health outcomes of populations across Africa", he implored.

Acknowledging Dedication to Cardiac Care, the Managing Director of Showtime Mr Ibrahim Mitawi, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the years of dedication to cardiac care demonstrated by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

He emphasized that collaboration is essential, and highlighted the importance of innovative techniques and technologies as critical support mechanisms in addressing the significant health challenges posed by cardiovascular diseases.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, the 2nd Vice President of Zanzibar, who reaffirmed the commitment of both the Zanzibar and Union governments to bolster cardio services in Tanzania and across the continent. He emphasized the importance of supporting research efforts to enhance cardiovascular health, appealing to development partners to increase their support for JKCI.