Tanzania's Pace in Implementing Big Projects Impresses Diaspora

BELGIUM — TANZANIANS living in Belgium and Luxembourg have expressed their satisfaction with the pace at which major development projects are being implemented under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Sixth Phase Government.

Speaking during a meeting held at the residence of the Tanzanian Ambassador in Brussels, Belgium, the diaspora members praised President Samia's leadership for her firm commitment to advancing national development. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, who is on a three-day working visit to the country.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the diaspora, the Chairperson of Tanzanians living in Belgium, Mr. Riziki Thomas, said that despite being far from home, they closely follow the efforts being made by the government. He highlighted key achievements such as the completion of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project as strong indicators of President Samia's successful leadership.

"Honourable Minister, today we have gathered not only to see you, but also to convey our sincere appreciation to our President, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, for the great work she is doing. Projects like the SGR and the Nyerere Dam bring us pride as Tanzanians and comfort in witnessing the nation's progress," said Mr. Thomas.

The Chairperson of Tanzanians living in Luxembourg, Ms. Mrisha Sarazya, added that the diaspora continues to recognize and support these development efforts by actively participating in business, investment, tax contribution, and job creation in Tanzania.

In his address, Minister Kombo thanked the diaspora for their solidarity and patriotism, emphasizing that the government values their contributions and is in the final stages of establishing a special status for Tanzanians living abroad to enable them to participate more effectively in national development.

He also urged them to register in the Digital Diaspora Hub, a digital platform that will enhance service delivery and communication between the government and the diaspora community.

Minister Kombo is currently on a three-day official visit to Belgium, during which he is also scheduled to hold discussions with various European Union leaders and financial institutions on matters of cooperation and development between Tanzania and the region.