Tanzania Steps Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

DAR ES SALAAM — THE National Anti-Human Trafficking Network (TANAHUT) has called on government authorities, including the Police Force and Judiciary, to take swift and appropriate action in response to reports and incidents of human trafficking to ensure justice for victims of such crimes.

Speaking to the press, TANAHUT Director, Advocate Edwin Mugambila, warned that human trafficking remains a major challenge in the country and requires strong cooperation from all law enforcement agencies. He also advised that the National Secretariat for Combating Human Trafficking should receive increased budgetary support to effectively address the issue, including dealing with sabotage from certain investigative bodies such as the Police Force.

Adding, the Retired Police Commander Abdallah Msika who echoed these sentiments, urged the public to actively participate in the fight against human trafficking by reporting incidents early to enable the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

On her part, TANAHUT National Coordinator Halima Konda stressed the importance of providing additional protection to victims of human trafficking.

She also proposed that suspects in such cases should not be granted bail when brought to court to prevent them from intimidating victims or continuing their criminal activities.

TANAHUT continues to urge the government and the general public to collaborate in eradicating this crime, which violates human rights and endangers the lives of many, especially women and children.