Tanzania Steps Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

15 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM — THE National Anti-Human Trafficking Network (TANAHUT) has called on government authorities, including the Police Force and Judiciary, to take swift and appropriate action in response to reports and incidents of human trafficking to ensure justice for victims of such crimes.

Speaking to the press, TANAHUT Director, Advocate Edwin Mugambila, warned that human trafficking remains a major challenge in the country and requires strong cooperation from all law enforcement agencies. He also advised that the National Secretariat for Combating Human Trafficking should receive increased budgetary support to effectively address the issue, including dealing with sabotage from certain investigative bodies such as the Police Force.

Adding, the Retired Police Commander Abdallah Msika who echoed these sentiments, urged the public to actively participate in the fight against human trafficking by reporting incidents early to enable the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

On her part, TANAHUT National Coordinator Halima Konda stressed the importance of providing additional protection to victims of human trafficking.

She also proposed that suspects in such cases should not be granted bail when brought to court to prevent them from intimidating victims or continuing their criminal activities.

TANAHUT continues to urge the government and the general public to collaborate in eradicating this crime, which violates human rights and endangers the lives of many, especially women and children.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.